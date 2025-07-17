Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases 45 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $285.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $794.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $296.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

