Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives $48.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

PPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $44.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.45. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $57.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 827,381 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after buying an additional 576,438 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,845,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,766,000 after purchasing an additional 389,967 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 77.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 785,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,796,000 after acquiring an additional 341,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,374,000 after acquiring an additional 221,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

