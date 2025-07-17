Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $116.50 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

