PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Raised to $199.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $161.00 to $199.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $184.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.98 and its 200 day moving average is $153.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.76. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $116.06 and a 52-week high of $190.28.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.26 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

In other news, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 10,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $1,563,466.87. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,615.63. This trade represents a 54.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total transaction of $708,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 2,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,301.12. The trade was a 68.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,082. Corporate insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 10.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 504,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in PJT Partners by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

