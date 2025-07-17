Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stake Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 105.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $263.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.98. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.98 and a 1 year high of $307.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.91.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.25. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $803.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

