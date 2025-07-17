Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,321 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 477.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 479.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 733.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMG opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $93.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 135.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 528.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $80.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

