Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 47,785 Shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 1,793.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,785 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $9,151,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $157.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.11 and its 200 day moving average is $118.61.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.04% and a negative net margin of 15.90%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,050. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Minang Turakhia sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $206,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,018,956.13. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,356 shares of company stock worth $796,882. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IRTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $152.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $160.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.30.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

