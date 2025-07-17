Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CGI Group were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CGI Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CGI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,970,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of CGI Group by 1,190.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 845,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,438,000 after buying an additional 780,370 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CGI Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,992,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,007,000 after buying an additional 678,431 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,843,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,976,000 after acquiring an additional 567,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CGI Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,266,000 after acquiring an additional 274,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Group Stock Up 0.8%

GIB stock opened at $101.02 on Thursday. CGI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.85 and a fifty-two week high of $122.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.

CGI Group Increases Dividend

CGI Group ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. CGI Group had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 11.53%. CGI Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CGI Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. CGI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of CGI Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GIB

CGI Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.