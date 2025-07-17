Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $92.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.85.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.50 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.61%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $183,049.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 128,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,695.46. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

