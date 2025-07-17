Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,173 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 819.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays downgraded Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $24.00 price target on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 22,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $557,336.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 93,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,985.50. This trade represents a 19.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

