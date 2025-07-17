Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 417,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADNT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $11,395,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 2,039.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after buying an additional 581,779 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 816,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after buying an additional 449,272 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Adient by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 394,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Adient by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 553,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 347,695 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADNT. Barclays increased their target price on Adient from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Adient from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

ADNT stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. Adient has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

