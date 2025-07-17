ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY) Trading Down 11.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Get Free Report) were down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.22 and last traded at $43.56. Approximately 1,367,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,979,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.01.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,094,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 45,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,113 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

