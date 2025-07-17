ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Holdings Trimmed by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BXM Wealth LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 39,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 23,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $85.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $93.79.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2183 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Stories

