Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Shares Up 4.4% – Should You Buy?

Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 453,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 749,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLYB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rallybio in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Rallybio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Rallybio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RLYB

Rallybio Stock Up 4.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -1.17.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Rallybio had a negative return on equity of 72.31% and a negative net margin of 5,682.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rallybio Corporation will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 336.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 74,334 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 37,618 shares during the last quarter. Allostery Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,298,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 422,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.