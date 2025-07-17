Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 95,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

Ready Capital stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Ready Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $735.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $40.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.74%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

