Realta Investment Advisors Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,726 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.2% of Realta Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 59,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,528,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $702.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $681.78 and its 200 day moving average is $636.39. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.65 and a 52 week high of $747.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on META shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $665.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $735.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $732.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.57, for a total value of $374,494.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,559,597.99. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.50, for a total value of $370,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,632.50. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,780 shares of company stock worth $105,009,697. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

