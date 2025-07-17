Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives $8.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

RGLS has been the subject of several research reports. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regulus Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $564.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regulus Therapeutics

In related news, insider Preston Klassen purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,959.45. This trade represents a 33.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,715,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,677,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

