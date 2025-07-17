Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Trading Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.35. 106,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 46,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $12.50) on shares of Reservoir Media in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd.
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Reservoir Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Reservoir Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Reservoir Media by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Reservoir Media by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.
Reservoir Media Company Profile
Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
