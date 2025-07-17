Reviewing Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:SHAP) and ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Risk and Volatility

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASAP has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 and ASAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 N/A -22.17% 6.72% ASAP -131.13% -52.13% -19.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of ASAP shares are held by institutional investors. 58.4% of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of ASAP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 N/A N/A $4.35 million N/A N/A ASAP $130.00 million 0.00 -$5.23 million ($1.03) N/A

This table compares Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 and ASAP”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ASAP.

Summary

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 beats ASAP on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

(Get Free Report)

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the mobility-related technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About ASAP

(Get Free Report)

ASAP, Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 27,000 restaurants in approximately 1,000 cities. The company was formerly known as Waitr Holdings Inc. and changed its name to ASAP, Inc. in August 2022. ASAP, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.