RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,118 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in RH were worth $24,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get RH alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 690.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in RH by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.35.

RH Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE RH opened at $188.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.03. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.17. RH has a 1 year low of $123.03 and a 1 year high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $813.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.66 million. RH had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.