Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Neutral Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,700 ($63.07) target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,500 ($73.81) to GBX 5,300 ($71.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 6,200 ($83.20) to GBX 4,700 ($63.07) in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,488.33 ($73.65).
Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.4%
About Rio Tinto Group
