Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Neutral Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,700 ($63.07) target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,500 ($73.81) to GBX 5,300 ($71.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 6,200 ($83.20) to GBX 4,700 ($63.07) in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,488.33 ($73.65).

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.4%

About Rio Tinto Group

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,405 ($59.11) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £92.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,400.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,617.74. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,024.50 ($54.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,474 ($73.46).

