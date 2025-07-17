Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,583 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $144,030,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $123,308,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,238,696 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $96,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,928 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,944,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $1,097,134.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,483,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,780,584.96. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $264,477.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 824,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,694,826.25. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,407 shares of company stock worth $3,553,883 in the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.23. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 60.64% and a negative net margin of 76.83%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

