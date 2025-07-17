Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock opened at $103.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $104.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.58.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 114,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $11,605,888.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 92,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $7,838,154.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 136,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,585,485.44. The trade was a 40.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,364,145 shares of company stock worth $181,837,741. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

