Rogers (ROG) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect Rogers to post earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter. Rogers has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.700 EPS.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.50 million. Rogers had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, analysts expect Rogers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ROG opened at $65.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.25. Rogers has a 1-year low of $51.43 and a 1-year high of $134.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Rogers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. CL King started coverage on Rogers in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, VP Griffin Melaney Gappert sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $47,287.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,484 shares in the company, valued at $280,474.20. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rogers by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 51,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth $4,345,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

