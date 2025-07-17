Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Rollins by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 25,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Rollins by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 662,727 shares in the company, valued at $37,623,011.79. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $108,613.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,103.12. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $55.64 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.23.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.09 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

