Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Position Cut by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,856,000 after buying an additional 353,893 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $1,525,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $4,221,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $1,122,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $266,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of RCL opened at $339.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $130.08 and a 1-year high of $347.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 19.38%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

