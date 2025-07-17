Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,358,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,051,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 1,111.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,169 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 6,911.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 785,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 774,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $57,023,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 71,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,863.60. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $946,581.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,543.28. This represents a 92.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

RYAN opened at $66.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.14.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.70% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.18%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

