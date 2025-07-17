Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

SANA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SANA

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. Sana Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $976.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

(Get Free Report

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.