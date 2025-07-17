Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $1,472,139.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 421,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,967,694.50. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $1,476,585.60.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.98, for a total value of $1,686,146.70.

On Monday, July 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $1,644,065.85.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $1,640,080.05.

On Monday, June 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total value of $1,557,221.40.

On Friday, June 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total value of $1,561,053.90.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total value of $1,530,777.15.

On Monday, June 23rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $1,476,892.20.

On Friday, June 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.44, for a total value of $1,475,052.60.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $1,505,712.60.

Atlassian Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $190.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.73 and a beta of 0.94. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.68.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Atlassian by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TEAM. Barclays dropped their price target on Atlassian from $350.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.00.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

