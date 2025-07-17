Seaport Res Ptn Estimates Affirm FY2027 Earnings

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affirm in a research note issued on Monday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affirm’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Affirm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. Affirm has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $82.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average of $56.54.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.98 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. Affirm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In related news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 19,802 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,386,734.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $152,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,207.42. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,247 shares of company stock worth $6,422,823. Company insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Affirm by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,858,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after buying an additional 2,888,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Affirm by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,544,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,074 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,949,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,030,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,272,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

