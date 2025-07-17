Seaport Res Ptn Expects Stronger Earnings for ACI Worldwide

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of ACI Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. The consensus estimate for ACI Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ACI Worldwide’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $394.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $59.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

In related news, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $341,571.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,742.24. This represents a 17.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 77,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,000.46. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

