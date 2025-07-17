Seaport Res Ptn Has Positive Outlook for Visa Q1 Earnings

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Visa in a report released on Monday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $11.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on V. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.84.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $349.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,452,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,345,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,729,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,816,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,526,660,000 after acquiring an additional 866,596 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,277,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,356,614,000 after acquiring an additional 241,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,987,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,654,189,000 after acquiring an additional 726,299 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.