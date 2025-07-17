Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Lazard’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:LAZ)

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lazard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lazard from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lazard from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Lazard from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.33. Lazard has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $669.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.39 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

