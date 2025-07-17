SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Receives $121.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, June 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE SN opened at $110.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SharkNinja has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.03.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SN. FMR LLC raised its position in SharkNinja by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,467,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,311,000 after buying an additional 6,160,226 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,845,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,377,000 after purchasing an additional 809,960 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,020,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,827,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,270,000 after purchasing an additional 590,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.