SKYX Platforms (SKYX) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) is one of 260 public companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SKYX Platforms to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of SKYX Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of SKYX Platforms shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SKYX Platforms and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SKYX Platforms 0 0 2 1 3.33 SKYX Platforms Competitors 448 2074 4596 226 2.63

Profitability

SKYX Platforms presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 236.54%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 23.06%. Given SKYX Platforms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SKYX Platforms is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares SKYX Platforms and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SKYX Platforms -40.45% -3,407.81% -53.73% SKYX Platforms Competitors -268.96% -105.37% -20.59%

Risk & Volatility

SKYX Platforms has a beta of -3532.14, suggesting that its share price is 353,314% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SKYX Platforms’ peers have a beta of -13.69, suggesting that their average share price is 1,469% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SKYX Platforms and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SKYX Platforms $86.28 million -$35.77 million -2.89 SKYX Platforms Competitors $1.32 billion $31.89 million -16.60

SKYX Platforms’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than SKYX Platforms. SKYX Platforms is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SKYX Platforms beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products. In addition, it offers smart products, such as SkyHome App; sky smart universal power-plug and receptacle; sky-smart plug and play ceiling fans and lightings; and all-in-one smart sky platform. The company was formerly known as SQL Technologies Corp. and changed its name to SKYX Platforms Corp. in June 2022. SKYX Platforms Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Pompano Beach, Florida.

