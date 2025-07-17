Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE) Receives $19.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.17.
SLDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Slide Insurance in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Slide Insurance in a research report on Sunday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Slide Insurance in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Slide Insurance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Slide Insurance to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Slide Insurance stock. Instrumental Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLDE opened at $18.90 on Monday. Slide Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.
Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”).
