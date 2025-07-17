Slocum Gordon & Co LLP Sells 1,910 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Slocum Gordon & Co LLP reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 79.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co of Kansas grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 274.7% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 300,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,101,000 after acquiring an additional 220,453 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $171.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $172.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.76 and a 200 day moving average of $129.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $12,327,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,648,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,269,182,261. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,767,150 shares of company stock worth $701,030,045 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

