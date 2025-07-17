SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Receives $10.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

SOUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday.

In related news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 111,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $1,039,998.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,442,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,505,544. This trade represents a 7.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Majid Emami sold 60,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $602,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 477,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,570. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 961,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,247,847. 9.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,031,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,508,000 after buying an additional 8,402,881 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 84.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,973,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,390,000 after buying an additional 2,274,105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth about $41,595,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 1,386.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after buying an additional 1,289,360 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 69.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,639,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after buying an additional 1,085,473 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 2.59.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 68.55% and a negative net margin of 184.34%. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

