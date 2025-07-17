Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYRE

Spyre Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRE opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Spyre Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $40.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. The company has a market cap of $976.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.68.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 31.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 464,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 112,128 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 2,127,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,322,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Spyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.