StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Receives $34.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 828,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $22,624,301.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,463,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,857,180.90. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 1,912.5% during the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 134,352,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,159,000 after buying an additional 127,676,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of StandardAero by 53.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,133,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,324,000 after buying an additional 3,171,404 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of StandardAero by 29.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,418,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,261,000 after buying an additional 1,902,687 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of StandardAero by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,106,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,965,000 after buying an additional 678,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,829,000.

Shares of StandardAero stock opened at $30.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. StandardAero has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that StandardAero will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

