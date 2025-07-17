Stifel Nicolaus Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $110.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 8.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shopify from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Shopify from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Shopify from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.45.

SHOP opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.11. Shopify has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $155.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $232,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 6.0% in the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 51,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $231,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

