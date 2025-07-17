Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in State Street were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in State Street by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 186.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in State Street by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE STT opened at $105.03 on Thursday. State Street Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.11.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cfra Research cut State Street from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

