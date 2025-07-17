Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BKLN stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.