Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXF opened at $43.39 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $104.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.5309 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

