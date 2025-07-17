Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $208,000 Investment in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Get VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 2,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $832,000.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NLR opened at $114.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.15. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $114.62.

About VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.