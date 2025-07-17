Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 10,241 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,241 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

