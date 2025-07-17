Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 8,500 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total value of $1,176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 215,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,889,140.80. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Qualys Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $138.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.57. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $142.00 price target on Qualys and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 96.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 688,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,394,000 after buying an additional 338,702 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 92.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 643,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,003,000 after buying an additional 308,635 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $27,086,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 499,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,849,000 after buying an additional 173,512 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,721,000 after buying an additional 131,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

