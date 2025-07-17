Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su Sells 55,000 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $1,711,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 584,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,176,204.16. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on FIBK shares. Barclays upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 63.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 186.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

