Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 578.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.86.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $166.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.83. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.56 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 73.66%.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.