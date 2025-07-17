Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 6,014 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Life360 were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Life360 by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Life360 by 2,938.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Life360 by 3,952.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life360 by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Life360 news, COO Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $176,293.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 340,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,886.72. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brit Morin sold 47,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $2,909,285.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,663.88. This represents a 64.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,293 shares of company stock valued at $6,786,026 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIF. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Life360 from $57.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Life360 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price target on Life360 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Life360 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIF opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 782.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63. Life360, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.94 and a fifty-two week high of $70.46.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Life360 had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

